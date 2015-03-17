Do You Agree? Common Says Racism Can End If Blacks Extend “A Hand In Love” To Whites

Common Says Racism Can End If Black People Extend A Hand In Love To Whites

Rapper Common recently appeared on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and opened up with his thoughts on how black people and white people can move past the things that keep racism afloat. Take a listen to his commentary below and see if you agree.

In an nutshell, Common, along with Jon Stewart, come to the conclusion that racism can move towards ending if black people extend a hand in love to white people and white people accept that extended hand. Do you agree? Let’s discuss, Bossip fam.