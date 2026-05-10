Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Pack On PDA At Mother's Day Event
Spinning The Bardi Block? Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Pack On PDA At Mother’s Day Event, Reignite Reconciliation Rumors After Leaving Together
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs looked cutely coupled up again in several smooching snaps at his Mother’s Day event, sparking more block-spinning speculation.
Social media is buzzing about Bardi and the cozy clips of her with Stefon Diggs going viral. Stefon’s Diggs Deep Foundation celebrated all mamas with “A Moment for Mom” on Saturday, May 9. According Listen In With KNN, the event is “a curated Mother’s Day wellness experience designed to honor and uplift mothers across the community.”
Stefon opened up about moms like his own deserving to take care of themselves with a spa day considering that they take care of everyone else all year. He noted that the Diggs Deep Foundation typically hosts events for whatever city is home to his current team. This time, he decided to make an impact closer to home.
The private event honored mothers across the DMV and teachers from local Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Of course, the ex-Pats player’s mom Stephanie Diggs and brother Trevon Diggs were among attendees. All eyes were on Cardi B, fresh the end of her record-breaking Little Miss Drama tour. The mom of four shares Kulture, Wave, and Blossom with estranged husband Offset, and a newborn son with Diggs. And based on pictures from the event, many are wondering if the baller and baddie are one big, happy family again.
Check out the PDA-packed pics of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs after the flip!
Back Boo’d Up? Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Get Cozy At Mother’s Day Event
Cardi B showed up and showed out at A Moment for Mom on Saturday. Multiple fans joked this is proof the Stefon still “Diggs Deep” with Cardi and they’re pretending not to see the romancing receiver rebound. Some suspect that it’s only a matter of time before “she starts crashing out about him” again. Others claim real Bardi gang would spot that she’s just trying to keep things copacetic as coparents: “All CARDI real fans.. c’mon ya’ll that’s not a real smile. She’s too real to fake it & not get caught. That looks performative.”
In a clip posted by Kelsey Nicole Nichols, their photo shoot included the “Bodega Baddie” in Stefon’s arms while he gives her kisses.
Some side-eyed the timing, just days after the dust settled on Stefon’s assault case from his former chef. One comment claimed they’re not exactly back together because the celebrity couple never truly broke up in the first place and their distance was strategy until the dust settled in court. “They never broke up…she distance herself from him before the trial to see how things would go after the trial she saw that the coast was clear so now that can be romantic and hangout again,” they wrote.
According to Page Six, their festivities continued at Cardi’s afterparty at Throw Social. The Diggs family partied together with her before she was spotted leaving the event with Stefon. Despite reported concerns that Cardi “couldn’t trust” Stefon before she fell back from their coupledom before he played in the Super Bowl, reconciliation rumors circulated for weeks. In addition to Mama Diggs showing support to Cardi at multiple tour stops, Stefon pulled up on her Little Miss Drama show in D.C. However, he hasn’t commented on the new reports of their reunion yet.
Do you think Stefon and Cardi B are back together for good or is he still the drama?
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