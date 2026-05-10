Don’t Forget About Us! Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Spark Rekindle Romance Rumors After Movie Date

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak may be an item again despite the Silk Sonic singer’s alleged lip-locking session with Jeannie Mai.

Source: Amy Sussman/ Tara Ziemba /FilmMagic / Getty

The iconic singer was spotted hand in hand leaving a movie date with the talented artist in Los Angeles. Mimi was seen tiptoeing in heels as Anderson led her to a ticket counter and then down an escalator. The pair were seen leaving after the movie walking out into the LA night.

The pair first sparked rumors back in 2024, when they shared a romantic dinner together in Aspen. As BOSSIP previously reported, Anderson was spotted kissing Mariah’s hand at the table while she rested her arm against his chest throughout the evening. The elusive chanteuse put on her best black body con dress and paired it with an elegant updo for the occasion. Aspen was also the location of another public canoodling fest just days prior with Anderson seen wrapping his arm around Mariah’s waist while leaving another high-end restaurant.

Anderson was also by Mariah’s side during the promotion of her last album, Here For It All, on which he’s also featured in the lead single, “Play This Song.” And when Mimi took home the MTV Video Music Awards Vanguard honors, Anderson sat front row, beaming with her teenage twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Though the icon is always pretty tight lipped about her personal life, she did get cutesy about Anderson during a sit-down with Gayle King last year saying,

He just likes to hold my hand. He just grabs my hand—I don’t know what he’s doing—but it’s something special.”

.Paak responded by calling himself the “CEO of hand holding” and releasing merch to accompany his new role. He also showed all 67 of his teeth when asked about spending time with her majesty. His Silk Sonic bandmate, Bruno Mars, even got in on the frenzy by nicknaming the couple.

“I’m honestly so in love with you two, with this song, this video, this album,” Bruno said in an IG comment. ” I didn’t even know I needed MahRandy until we actually got MahRandy.”

The two seemed to have possibly called it quits—despite never confirming or denying being an item—earlier this year. Anderson, who divorced his wife of 13 years before being seen with Mariah, was spotted getting real close to the former The Real co-host Jeannie Mai right before Valentine’s Day. Mai, who divorced rapper Jeezy after allegations of abuse and child endangerment, has been open about trying to get herself back in the dating game.

And fans were kinda ready to start shipping the two of them; however, it seems like their situation was short lived with Anderson finding his way back to Mariah.