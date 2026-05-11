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2 Chainz' Daughter Heaven Just Graduated With A 4.0

TRUUUUUly Proud Pops 2 Chainz Celebrates Daughter Heaven’s 4.0 Graduation & Howard University Acceptance

Published on May 11, 2026
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Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

2 Chainz is a TRUUUUUly proud papa now that his daughter, Heaven, has graduated with a 4.0 GPA, and is on her way to Howard University. This daddy-daughter moment is so special, and we can’t get enough of it!

As ESSENCE reported, Heaven graduated from Woodward Academy, a private college-preparatory school in Atlanta, also attended by recent graduate Major Harris, with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Heaven will attend The Mecca, Howard University in the fall as a criminology major, following in her mother’s footsteps after her mother’s degree in criminal justice. Howard is, of course, one of the most competitive and celebrated HBCUs in the country, and Heaven earned her spot there the right way, through four years of excellence.

After his daughter walked across the stage, 2 Chainz took to social media and, in a viral Instagram reel, he danced alongside his baby, Heaven, with such pride. 

“My beautiful baby Heaven graduated high school today with a 4.0. I’m so proud right now,” he captioned the reel.  

If you know anything about what 2 Chainz has accomplished in his lifetime, you understand exactly how much weight those words are carrying. He also posted about it on his Instagram Story, telling followers he was super hyped to see her walk across the stage and receive her diploma.

The symbolism of this moment goes even deeper when you look at the full family picture. Before 2 Chainz became a platinum-selling artist known worldwide, Tauheed Epps was a Division I basketball player at Alabama State University and later transferred to Virginia State University, where he got his degree in psychology.

Heaven’s mother, Kesha Ward, also graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in criminal justice and corrections.

2025 UNCF Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Heaven choosing Howard is not a trend moment. It is a family legacy being carried forward by a young woman who put in the work to earn it. 

The internet flooded the comment section with love, with fans saying his proud dad energy is unmatched and others saying that “nothing” beats seeing your child walk across that stage.

Congrats to Heaven Epps, we’ll be rooting for you, Queen!

RELATED: ‘It’s Not Baby Mama Day’ Unserious Sperminator Nick Cannon Spends Mother’s Day With His Mom, ‘Wild Style’ Disses DDG With Halle Bailey Dig

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