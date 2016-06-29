Sweet Hostage Love: Funniest Birdman & Toni Braxton Memes

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

scaredforlife

Hilarious Toni Braxton & Birdman Memes

Filthy rich mogul Birdman proved that he can have ANYTHING he wants by kidnapping pulling gorgeous R&B diva Toni Braxton and showing her off (everywhere) as the tat-scribbled face of the often flabbergasting “shoot your shot” movement.

Hit the flip for the funniest Birdman & Toni Braxton memes.

blinktwice

troubledanger

scaredforlife

helpplease

captive

coupletogether

    Continue Slideshow

    watchingtheawards

    cryface

    helpsis

    respeckit

    collage

    Life is strange.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.