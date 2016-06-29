Sweet Hostage Love: Funniest Birdman & Toni Braxton Memes
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Toni Braxton & Birdman Memes
Filthy rich mogul Birdman proved that he can have ANYTHING he wants by
kidnapping pulling gorgeous R&B diva Toni Braxton and showing her off (everywhere) as the tat-scribbled face of the often flabbergasting “shoot your shot” movement.
Hit the flip for the funniest Birdman & Toni Braxton memes.
