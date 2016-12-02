Here’s What Happened When Kodak Black Was Released From Prison

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

kodaksnack

Newly Free Kodak Black Breaks The Internet

Rising star Kodak Black was FINALLY released from prison on a $100,000 bail after countless months bouncing between states for multiple charges (including a pending sexual battery charge) that not-so-shockingly made him even more popular than he already was.

gainedweight

Hit the flip for the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Kodak Black’s prison release.

kodakig

kodaksnack

gainedweight

donuts

bobbyshmurda

happytobeout

    Continue Slideshow

    birthcontrol

    celleating

    getthick

    releasesmile

    webbie

    diddlydarn

    Well…

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.