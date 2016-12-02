Here’s What Happened When Kodak Black Was Released From Prison
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13
❯
❮
Newly Free Kodak Black Breaks The Internet
Rising star Kodak Black was FINALLY released from prison on a $100,000 bail after countless months bouncing between states for multiple charges (including a pending sexual battery charge) that not-so-shockingly made him even more popular than he already was.
Hit the flip for the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Kodak Black’s prison release.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.