Watch PreMadonna Spazz Out In New Season Of “Marriage Boot Camp”
- By Bossip Staff
New Season Of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Airs Jan. 6 On WeTV
Rapper PreMadonna blows her top when a reporter asks her about the state of her relationship with her husband/manager Buck in the latest season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”
In our exclusive clip, the Miami artist storms out of a relationship exercise – a fake press conference – when reporters ask her and hubby Buck if they were headed down the aisle or for a breakup.
Check out the clip here:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.