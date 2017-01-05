Watch PreMadonna Spazz Out In New Season Of “Marriage Boot Camp”

New Season Of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Airs Jan. 6 On WeTV

Rapper PreMadonna blows her top when a reporter asks her about the state of her relationship with her husband/manager Buck in the latest season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”

In our exclusive clip, the Miami artist storms out of a relationship exercise – a fake press conference – when reporters ask her and hubby Buck if they were headed down the aisle or for a breakup.

Check out the clip here: