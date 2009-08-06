The Moment We’ve Been Waiting For: What Does Sherri Look Like in a Bathing Suit??
- By Bossip Staff
Check out Sherri squeeze something the size of a watermelon into something the size of a grape under the hood.
Not too bad considering photoshop and extra Lycra are on full duty. Sherri showed off her new body here for People Magazine but she plans to torture us all by strutting her stuff on the View for a live viewing audience. Is hell frozen yet?
