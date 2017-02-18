Exclusive: “Be Safe Tho” – Taxstone Indicted On Gun Charges

Feds Said Taxstone’s DNA On Gun That Killed Troy Ave’s Best Friend At Concert In 2016

Internet raconteur Taxstone has been indicted on weapons charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a TI concert last May, BOSSIP has learned.

A federal grand jury found that there was enough evidence to indict Taxstone – real name Daryl Campbell – on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving a gun through interstate commerce, according to a copy of his indictment, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Federal prosecutors said that despite pleading guilty in 2008 to attempted robbery, which bars him from having a gun, Taxstone illegally possessed a 9-milimeter Kel-Tec semiautomatic handgun. The gun in question was allegedly used in gunplay at a TI concert in Manhattan that left one man dead and several wounded. Cops said surveillance video shows Taxstone entering the room where the shooting occurred and fleeing right after, and his DNA was found all over the gun.

The feds also said Taxstone obtained the unregistered firearm from out of state – and a grand jury agreed, and handed down the indictment Feb. 16.

Taxstone – the host of the popular podcast “Tax Season” – has been held without bail in federal custody since the beginning of the year.

Troy Ave was accused of shooting up the backstage of the concert and is now fighting attempted murder charges. But Troy has insisted from the beginning that he wasn’t the gunman, and said an unknown assailant murdered his best friend Roland McPhatter right in front of him and shot him in the leg before he wrestled the gun away from triggerman and defended himself.

According to Taxstone’s federal complaint, before the shooting, he’d been taunting an artist named as “Individual 1” with threats and insults: “I can protect myself as a man, so I’m not thinking about rolling with six goons . . That’s why I be telling people, you failed before you even think you won with me. Because you thinking you walking up with six dudes is gonna do something to me. When I see you walking up with six dudes,bang-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba [making sound of gun rapidly firing]” court docs state.

After Taxstone’s arrest, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office last week eased Troy Ave’s bail restrictions, allowing him to travel for shows and visit his kids in New Jersey. Troy Ave’s lawyer John Stella declined to comment on Taxstone’s indictment.

“He (Troy Ave) doesn’t have anything to say about it, and we’re going to be reserving comment,” Stella told BOSSIP.

The feds boast a 90 percent conviction rate, and if found guilty, Taxstone faces a maximum sentence of 10 years for each of the two charges.