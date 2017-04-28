Pick A Side, Pick A Side: Nick Cannon Shades Mariah’s Nemesis Nicki Minaj Over Her Droopy Cakes

Nick Cannon Won’t Cross Mariah Carey In Nicki Minaj Feud

Nick Cannon may act a little foolish every now and then but he is NO FOOL. While co-hosting “The Wendy Show” with Wendy Williams this week, he was asked whether he’d hook up with his wife’s arch nemesis Nicki Minaj (we thought J.Lo was his wife’s arch enemy but whatever).

Nick’s response is Capital S SHADY! Watch below:

Gotta love the loyalty riiiight? Does this add more fuel to the theory that Nick and Mariah are working things out?

Nick also defended his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian over those unretouched photos of her badonkadonk.

Is Nick really a good guy looking out for the ladies he’s laid with or do you think he’s trying to avoid angry confrontations later?

It has to be a loyalty thing if he’s gonna clown one fake booty and not the other riiiiiight?