Bae Of The Day: A Gallery Of Reasons Eva Marcille Is More Than Welcome On RHOA

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

WENN

Eva Marcille Is Bae

So there’s been a lot of buzz in the reality world over the possibility of Eva Marcille joining the Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast. Some people don’t want her on but as far as we’re concerned, the more we see of her the better.

View this post on Instagram

@firstaveeyewear 🌻 and Hair

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Take a look at Eva and see why we want to see more.

View this post on Instagram

Pants 👖💋

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

View this post on Instagram

🌻 #betawards2017

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

View this post on Instagram

#betcelebritybasketballgame 🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

View this post on Instagram

🌻 @ottdubai

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    🌴🌻 @kevajswimwear

    A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Morning 🇵🇷

    A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🌻 SunDaze #Workflow #joyful

    A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.