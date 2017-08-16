Are You Feelin This Get Up?

- By Bossip Staff
Premiere of NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Mel B

FayesVision/WENN.com

Mel B Showed Off Her Slimmy Trimmy Cakes In A Catsuit For “America’s Got Talent” Premiere

Mel B may be going through a messy divorce, so that may be all the more reason to floss her bawwwwwdy. The “America’s Got Talent” judge showed up to the Season 12 premiere in a sheer black and blue bedazzled body suit. You likey?

Premiere of NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Mel B

FayesVision/WENN.com

How’s that side view for y’all? Yeah… Might’ve been something better in the closet Mel.

More photos of Mel B and Tyra Banks when you continue

Premiere of NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Tyra Banks

FayesVision/WENN.com

How do you like Tyra’s fit?

Premiere of NBC's 'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Howie Mandel

FayesVision/WENN.com

Looks like Howie got creative too!

