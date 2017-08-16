Are You Feelin This Get Up?
- By Bossip Staff
Mel B Showed Off Her Slimmy Trimmy Cakes In A Catsuit For “America’s Got Talent” Premiere
Mel B may be going through a messy divorce, so that may be all the more reason to floss her bawwwwwdy. The “America’s Got Talent” judge showed up to the Season 12 premiere in a sheer black and blue bedazzled body suit. You likey?
How’s that side view for y’all? Yeah… Might’ve been something better in the closet Mel.
More photos of Mel B and Tyra Banks when you continue
How do you like Tyra’s fit?
Looks like Howie got creative too!
