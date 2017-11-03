Coupled Up: Blake Griffin Joins The Kardashians For Kendall Jenner’s Birthday Dinner

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Kendall Jenner Arrives to Her Birthday Dinner at Petite Restaurant

All Access / SPW / Splash News

Kendall Jenner Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With The Whole Family

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday Thursday night with a dinner at Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood. Most of her family were photographed arriving at the venue, aside from pregnant sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Blake Griffin arrives at the Le petit Restaurant to celebrate his girlfriend Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday party in West Hollywood

Photographer Group / Splash News

Rumored basketball beau Blake Griffin was also photographed arriving with a friend.

Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner are both seen leaving together at Petite in West Hollywood, California.

Mr.Canon / Splash News

He and Kendall were also photographed leaving together but they both hid from the paps.

Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner are both seen leaving together at Petite in West Hollywood, California.

Mr.Canon / Splash News

The event was all about pairings — seems like the whole family is coupled up these days.

Caitlyn Jenner arrives with a mystery woman to Kendall Jenner's birthday dinner at Petite in West Hollywood, California.

Mr.Canon / Splash News

Caitlyn had company too.

Hit the flip for more party pics and birthday well wishes

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Arrive to Petit Restaurant For Kendalls Birthday Dinner

All Access / SPW / Splash News

Kim and Kanye came through after her Kimmel taping.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima spotted leaving Kendall Birthday in Los Angeles, California.

Pap Nation / Splash News

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday baby cakes @kendalljenner 🎈

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.