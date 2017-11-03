Coupled Up: Blake Griffin Joins The Kardashians For Kendall Jenner’s Birthday Dinner

Kendall Jenner Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With The Whole Family

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday Thursday night with a dinner at Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood. Most of her family were photographed arriving at the venue, aside from pregnant sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Rumored basketball beau Blake Griffin was also photographed arriving with a friend.

He and Kendall were also photographed leaving together but they both hid from the paps.

The event was all about pairings — seems like the whole family is coupled up these days.

Caitlyn had company too.

