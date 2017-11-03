Coupled Up: Blake Griffin Joins The Kardashians For Kendall Jenner’s Birthday Dinner
Kendall Jenner Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday With The Whole Family
Kendall Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday Thursday night with a dinner at Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood. Most of her family were photographed arriving at the venue, aside from pregnant sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
Rumored basketball beau Blake Griffin was also photographed arriving with a friend.
He and Kendall were also photographed leaving together but they both hid from the paps.
The event was all about pairings — seems like the whole family is coupled up these days.
Caitlyn had company too.
Kim and Kanye came through after her Kimmel taping.
Happy birthday my beauty @kendalljenner!!! You are one of a kind, my angel , and I am so proud of the woman you are. Confident, strong, determined, independent and kind, you have the sweetest soul. It brings me so much joy to watch you achieve your dreams and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you. Your future is so bright!! I love you, you are my heart. Mommy xo #HappyBirthdayKendall #proudmama #mybeauty
Happy Birthday Sister!!! I don't think anyone could ever understand our bond. The things we have all been through together and we are closer than ever!! I'm so thankful we all have each other! God blessed us with one another. I am so proud of the woman that you have become! You inspire me daily! From your sweet nature to that runway walk to your bad ass DJ skills! You are a Jack of all trades! Cheers to my soulmate and best friend in this lifetime and in our afterlife! Happy birthday sweet @kendalljenner
