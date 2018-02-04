Where Is Dream? Camo Clad Chyna Lands At LAX… And Guess Who Rob Says He’s Missing

Blac Chyna Arrives At LAX And Rob Responds To A Fan

Looks like Blac Chyna is back home so Kimmy Cakes can deliver her gift/a>…

Chyna was photographed arriving back at LAX wearing a camou print coat… and covering her face with her olive Epi.

All we wanna know is — Where Is Dream?

And since we’re on the subject anyway, we may as well tell you Rob is missing his old self… The reality star responded to a tweet from a fan saying they missed him.