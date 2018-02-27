Guess What Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Gifted Daughter Brielle For Her 21st Birthday?
Kim Zolciak Biermann And Kroy Biermann Gift Brielle A Gun For Her 21st Birthday
Over the weekend Brielle Biermann celebrated her 21st birthday with her family. She documented the celebration, which included balloons spelling out “Happy Birthday Brielle,” on her snapchat. She also opened a gift, handed to her by five-year-old brother Kash Biermann, on the social media network, announcing:
“Look Kash gave me his present!” Brielle said in a Snapchat on Monday, of the Disney paper wrapped box. “Should I open it? You can open it. Open it. What’d you get me? That’s literally the first thing he did.”
“What is it?” Kash said. “Oh, I know what it is! It’s a gun.”
Brielle replied, “It’s a gun? You bought me a gun?”
“No, he did! Right there!” Kash explained, pointing to Kroy
Brielle’s next snap was a photo of her new handgun, writing, “rose gold gun!!! thanks papa.”
Good idea or bad idea? How many folks would give their 21-year-old a gun? Is it a big deal that their five-year-old was handling it too?
Interestingly enough, just a few weeks ago Kim posted about her and Kroy’s decision to buy their kids bulletproof backpacks.
Obviously, guns are no big deal in the Biermann household.
Brielle celebrated with a trip to Miami
View this post on Instagram
So sweet @kroyjaggerbiermann really missed his side kick @briellebiermann this weekend! @kashbiermann opened her gift for her 😂 @kaiabiermann @kanebiermann stuck their fingers in her cake 😂😂 @arianabiermann just couldn't wait to eat Chik Fil A with Brielle and well I made it through her 21st birthday thank God 😜 only had about 4hrs sleep all weekend! 🙈 thank God it's over! ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Dedicating today to my beauty @briellebiermann the very person that gave me strength to keep pushing!! I had Brielle at at almost 19, I was so excited I could barely stand it but I was a nervous wreck at the same time! My side kick, My heart, My strength, My pride and joy, My best friend, My daughter YOU amaze me!! We made it Elle I always knew we would 🙌🏼😍🙊You are such a blessing to this world! Thank you for making my "job" as your mom an easy one! I truly mean that from the core of my being! I made it through the night last night barely, no sleep worrying about you .. I guess some things will never change no matter how old you get!
These two are so close Brielle even has a smaller version of her mom’s Benz truck
