Guess What Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Gifted Daughter Brielle For Her 21st Birthday?

Kim Zolciak Biermann And Kroy Biermann Gift Brielle A Gun For Her 21st Birthday

Over the weekend Brielle Biermann celebrated her 21st birthday with her family. She documented the celebration, which included balloons spelling out “Happy Birthday Brielle,” on her snapchat. She also opened a gift, handed to her by five-year-old brother Kash Biermann, on the social media network, announcing:

“Look Kash gave me his present!” Brielle said in a Snapchat on Monday, of the Disney paper wrapped box. “Should I open it? You can open it. Open it. What’d you get me? That’s literally the first thing he did.” “What is it?” Kash said. “Oh, I know what it is! It’s a gun.” Brielle replied, “It’s a gun? You bought me a gun?” “No, he did! Right there!” Kash explained, pointing to Kroy Brielle’s next snap was a photo of her new handgun, writing, “rose gold gun!!! thanks papa.”

Good idea or bad idea? How many folks would give their 21-year-old a gun? Is it a big deal that their five-year-old was handling it too?

Interestingly enough, just a few weeks ago Kim posted about her and Kroy’s decision to buy their kids bulletproof backpacks.

Obviously, guns are no big deal in the Biermann household.

Hit the flip for more from Brielle’s birthday.

Brielle celebrated with a trip to Miami

These two are so close Brielle even has a smaller version of her mom’s Benz truck