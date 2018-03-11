Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Host An Amazing Amazon Sponsored Shower For Their Ballin’ Unborn Baby Girl

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

Kardashian Family Celebrates Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Shower

The Kardashians hosted an over the top baby shower in honor of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby girl.

Khloe shared a few snaps from the blowout baby shower, which included pink lighting, animal-shaped topiary and lots of balloons. The event, which was held at the Bel-Air Hotel, was sponsored by Amazon, according to Khloe’s social mdia.

Awwww, congrats. Hit the flip for some social media shots from the event, as well as paparazzi shots of celebrity arrivals and departures.

View this post on Instagram

Pretty in pink

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

View this post on Instagram

insert @kimkardashian

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Baby Girl

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Atl in the house!! Love these beauties

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

    Today LL Cool J was on spirit on giving money !! he Tip the valley guys 20 dollars each and shake hands to them !

    T.Maidana / Splash News

    Here’s someone we didn’t expect to see. LL Cool J was photographed leaving the shower

    kourtney Kardashian and Penelope leave khloe kardashian baby shower in Los Angeles, CA

    Pap Nation / Splash News

