Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Host An Amazing Amazon Sponsored Shower For Their Ballin’ Unborn Baby Girl
- By Bossip Staff
Kardashian Family Celebrates Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Shower
The Kardashians hosted an over the top baby shower in honor of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby girl.
Khloe shared a few snaps from the blowout baby shower, which included pink lighting, animal-shaped topiary and lots of balloons. The event, which was held at the Bel-Air Hotel, was sponsored by Amazon, according to Khloe’s social mdia.
Awwww, congrats. Hit the flip for some social media shots from the event, as well as paparazzi shots of celebrity arrivals and departures.
Here’s someone we didn’t expect to see. LL Cool J was photographed leaving the shower
