Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Host An Amazing Amazon Sponsored Shower For Their Ballin’ Unborn Baby Girl

Kardashian Family Celebrates Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Shower

The Kardashians hosted an over the top baby shower in honor of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby girl.

Khloe shared a few snaps from the blowout baby shower, which included pink lighting, animal-shaped topiary and lots of balloons. The event, which was held at the Bel-Air Hotel, was sponsored by Amazon, according to Khloe’s social mdia.

Today was an absolute dream! I can’t put into words how beautiful my shower was! I never wanted it to end! I will be sharing more photos over the weekend. It’s feeling so real now 💕💕 God is great! I feel so over joyed — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 11, 2018

Awwww, congrats. Hit the flip for some social media shots from the event, as well as paparazzi shots of celebrity arrivals and departures.