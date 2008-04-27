Star Was Gettin Pimped for her Dough

Posted by Bossip Staff

Here some more info on the obviously ridiculous marriage of Star Jones and Al Reynolds:

The beginning of the end was reportedly last summer in Saint-Tropez, where the couple loudly fought on the beach over Star being Al’s sugar mama. One friend recounted an incident where Al refused to pay for beach chairs, demanding that Star fork over the cash.

“She paid for everything. He never even took out his wallet. For the past year, the pair have been living separately, because of Al’s job as a professor of social science at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens. When he is in Miami, he’s always on the beach or at the pool at the Delano. Reynolds reportedly works on his tan all day, then parties hard at night. “He hits Mansion, Privé, Mokai and the Florida Room at the Delano four nights a week.”

“Al always has a posse of hot young dudes and scantily clad women with him. He brings strippers back from Gold Rush strip bar to the Delano and dirty dances all night long.”