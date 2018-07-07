Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At A ‘Disgusting’ Commenter For Saying Baby True Is “Not Cute At All”

- By Bossip Staff

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Negative Comments On Baby True

Khloe Kardashian is the latest new mom in the Kardashian klan, and as such has been nonstop posting pics and clips of her newborn baby girl, True Thompson.

💕Baby True 💕

But predictably, when you don’t choose to hide the world from your kid you get some sour comments in the bunch alongside likes and compliments.

When a fan came for Khloe’s 2-month-old daughter’s looks, Khloe wasn’t having it. Rather than roasting the woman back, she asked what kind of person would even bring up a baby’s appearance in a negative fashion??

#KhloeKardashian got some lady together 😩

SMH. People always have something sideways to say, don’t they?

