A Lil Positivity: Queen Latifah And Richelieu Dennis Announce New Partnership For Black Creators

Queen Latifah And Richelieu Dennis Announce New Partnership

Queen Latifah and ESSENCE Ventures CEO, Richelieu Dennis told the crowd about an exciting new partnership at this year’s ESSENCE Festival.

Dennis announced the Essence Fund, which will invest $20 million in capital in Black makers and creators. The fund’s first partner will be Queen Latifah’s production company, Flavor Unit Entertainment, and according to Dennis, it will ensure Black creators “can own our content and not just be work for hire.”

During the discussion on entrepreneurship, which featured The Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler and The Honey Pot Company founder Beatrice Feliu Espada, Queen Latifah spoke about the difficulty of securing funding for new ventures.