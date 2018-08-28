Shawty Snappin’: Jemele Hill Spits Hot Fire About Serena Williams’ Cakey Cross-Court Catsuit And The Racist Azz French Open
- By Bossip Staff
In case you haven’t heard, professional tennis has an issue with Serena Williams. She kicks everybody’s azz and looks damn good doing it, that makes some (see, white) people very uncomfortable. As a result of their fragile and bigoted sensibilities, the folks at the French Open banned Serena’s admirable attire.
To her credit, Serena took the high road as she often does, but we won’t and Jemele Hill damn sure won’t. She addressed, undressed, and redressed those who have taken issue with Black women’s bodies.
Last week of work AND a $6 million bag and Jemele is still swinging for the fences. We Stan.
If you have a problem with anything said in this post, then you know where to put your lips…