Exclusive: Mehgan James Talks Clothing Line, Reality TV & Butting Heads On “Mind Your Business” With Mahisha

Reality Star Showed Off Her Designs At New York Fashion Week

Reality star Mehgan James is on a high after showing her 800West collection with Fashion Nova during New York Fashion Week.

Models clad in James’ swimsuit designs walked the runway this week at the Fashion Institute of Technology’s show. But “Bad Girls Club” alum James, who said she runs the line by herself, recently faced heat on social media after she clashed with OWN’s business guru Mahisha Dellinger over her decisions for the company after it was revealed that she owed thousands.

Now, James is setting the record straight in her first interview since the show aired. She said that Mahisa came in to organize her business and help her attract investors to 800West as she faced mounting costs for maintaining her inventory. But she said Mahisha came off belittling and disingenuous, which led to the tension on-screen.

We caught up with James during New York Fashion Week, where she spoke about her on-screen beef with Mahisha, her reality TV persona versus real life, dating and debuting her new collection for Fashion Nova.

BOSSIP: What was your experience like at Fashion Week?

Meghan James: “It’s been really busy. New York is so small, but there are so many people coming out and looking at the designs for Spring/Summer 2019.”