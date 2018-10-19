Cancer, DUIs & Romance: ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Trailer [Video]

New season, who dis?

“Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 5 Trailer

A new trailer has been released for the new season of “Rickey Smiley For Real.” This season Rickey, his family and friends face new challenges. The radio host/comedian is turning 50 and dealing with everyone trying to turn his special day into something they want. Meanwhile, his college-aged daughter D’Essence Smiley might be spiraling out of control. D’Essence gets arrested for two DUI’s and Rickey instills some tough love into her.

Then there’s new drama; Aaryn’s mom gets remarried and Rickey’s adamant that his daughter should NOT call her stepfather “daddy.” Rickey’s also dealing with home drama as he now has four new teens living in his house courtesy of his over-the-top cousin.

That’s not all however, at the radio station Da Brat is actively working to become the next female entertainment mogul, while Headkrak and Beyonce have started an event planning company.

Juicy wants to start a surprising new side hustle and Porsha Williams tries to play matchmaker for Rickey.

Things get especially emotional however when it’s revealed that Gary has a life-threatening health issue that he refuses to let conquer him. Season 5 looks to be the most exciting, emotional and entertaining season ever!

“I’m excited that TV One is bringing Rickey Smiley For Real back for a fifth season. It’s truly been an honor to share my family with the world. Through my partnership with production company Bobbcat Films, we aim to create television the whole family can watch together,” said Rickey Smiley about the new season.

Will YOU be watching???

RICKEY SMILEY FOR REAL is produced by Bobbcat Films for TV One with Rickey Smiley and Roger M. Bobb as executive producers, and Angi Bones as co-executive producer. For TV One, Susan Henry and Gold Morgan are executives-in-charge of production; Donyell McCullough is Sr. Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Interim Head of Original Programming and Production.