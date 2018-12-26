Must Be Niiiice: The Most Extravagant Christmas Gifts Of 2018
The Most Expensivest Gifts Of 2018
The rich and icy continued their expensive Flexmas streak with another extravagant gifting spree that took holiday cheer to bank-breaking levels while inspiring brokies, peasants and commoners to get our coins up in 2019.
Peep the most extravagant Christmas gifts of 2018 on the flip.
The final card read… 💌 I use this tradition To truly express The extent to which I’ve truly been blessed For your final gift Some sparkle and shine Thank God it’s Day 12 Cuz’ I’ve run out of rhymes I L O V E Y O U P O O K ! ! ! 💗 Thank you to everyone who enjoyed sharing in our holiday tradition this year. I encourage you to begin traditions with your family. It is a way to continually remind them of the deep rooted love that we feel for them… So much so, that you want to express it year after year… ✨ #ACaseyChristmas 🎄 #TheCaseyCrew ❄️☃️ #12DaysOfChristmas 🗓🎅🏽 #Day12 Hoping that you all had a wonderful Christmas filled with love and warmth… 💫 Thanks Ben @bandbjewelry 😘
