Khloe Kardashian Is The SLIMMEST Trimmest She’s Ever Been — She’s Skinnier Than Kylie!
Fans Notice Khloe Kardashian Is Skinnty!
Khloe Kardashian doesn’t need to make “dieting” one of her New Years resolutions, because she’s closing out the year with a banging SKINNY body. True’s mama had folks talking about her figure in her whimsical holiday get up after posting from her family’s annual holiday party. She rocked this custom outfit proudly.
☾ I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!! True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life! ☾
If it wasn’t apparent enough that Khloe was super slimmy, she posed next to her sister Kylie and looked even frailer. Did you expect Khloe to be smaller than Kylie here???
And no, this little waist isn’t an illusion. Khloe showed off her bare trimmed stomach just days before in this ad for Calvin Klein.
Previously, Khloe struggled with her weight and body image after her famous family was put on display on reality TV. She’s also been through one of the roughest years after her baby’s dad Tristan was caught cheating. Could this be a revenge body? Folks are having mixed reactions to Khloe’s unbelievable weight loss. Hit the flip to see how she blew up twitter…
