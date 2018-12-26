Coupled Up: Matt Barnes Buys Anansa Sims A 2019 Escalade For Christmas

Matt Barnes Buys Anansa Sims A Car For Christmas

Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims recently celebrated Christmas as a couple with their beautiful blended family.

The model and daughter to Beverly Johnson posted pics of her three children with Matt’s twins boys in front of the Christmas tree. The kids also held the couple’s new bundle of joy, Ashton Joseph.

In addition to the sweet X-mas photos, Anansa also shared her gift from Matt; a 2019 Cadillac Escalade. “Thank youuuuuu Baby @matt_barnes9 !!!! I love you Mi Amor!” she captioned a video of her new ride from her “zaddy.”

Must be niiiiiice.

How cute is the Barnes family Christmas???