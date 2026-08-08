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Latto Drags Charleston White For Calling Her A 'Side B***h'

Latto Clay Co Crashes Out After Charleston White Calls Her A ‘Side B***h Who Got Pregnant’ By 21 Savage: ‘Loud & Wrong, B***h Boy!’

Latto and 21 Savage spoke out out after Charleston White accused the new mom of getting pregnant by a married man.

Published on August 8, 2026
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Source: Frazer Harrison/Paras Griffin

Latto and 21 Savage can’t seem to escape the internet’s obsession with their relationship, and this time it’s Charleston White stirring things up. The social media personality went after Latto while defending Claressa Shields amid backlash over her relationship with Papoose, arguing there’s a double standard when it comes to how the two women are treated online. In an online response, Latto wasn’t having it.

According to HotNewHipHop, White pointed to the criticism Shields and Papoose have faced and asked why Latto doesn’t get the same treatment for her relationship with 21 Savage. He argued that colorism plays a role in the discrepancy, suggesting Shields wouldn’t be facing the same backlash if she had lighter skin, and used Latto as his comparison point. He didn’t stop there either, going on to claim Latto was the “side” while 21 Savage was allegedly still married.

This isn’t the first time Latto has had to respond to speculation about 21 Savage’s marital status. As previously reported, Latto addressed the rumors directly during a Breakfast Club interview back in June, where she made clear she wasn’t going to speak on 21 Savage’s personal history for him. “That’s his story to tell,” she said at the time, adding that she and 21 Savage are simply doing what works for them regardless of what people assume.

The speculation largely centers on Keyanna Joseph, the mother of 21 Savage’s sons and the woman many fans believe he was married to. Joseph has never publicly addressed her current relationship status with 21 Savage, but she’s continued to show Latto support online, including reacting positively to Latto’s pregnancy announcement and liking posts celebrating the couple’s new daughter.

On Friday, 21 entered the chat to seemingly cut the chatter and claim Latto as his “wifey” in an Instagram post.

Check out Latto’s Clay Co Clapback after the flip!

Latto And 21 Savage’s Relationship Remains A Sensitive Topic

Latto clearly felt White’s comments crossed a line, and she took to IG Live to set the record straight in real time.

She didn’t hold back, telling White she felt he’d been “loud and wrong” for too long and firmly denying that she was involved with a married man. She went on to call him out for his age and appearance, making it clear she felt his comments were disrespectful and unfounded. Latto also took aim at any suggestion that her success or relationship status made her someone to talk down to, reminding White of her financial standing in the process.

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“You old, ugly, scrawny, country b***h,” the rapstress stated. “Talking about… What this b***h say? Talking about acting like I’m a boss. Watch your mouth with that ‘b***h’ word… Listen here, you little b***h boy… When it comes to that baby, don’t say nothing. I don’t even want to hear the word ‘baby’ and my name in a sentence… You loud and wrong, b***h boy. Old-a**, broke-a** n***a. I am a boss. I’ll buy you, your wife, your girlfriend, your kids. Not a n***a, me. The boss.”

Whether White responds again remains to be seen, but based on how Latto handled things on IG Live, it doesn’t seem like she’s interested in letting the conversation die down quietly if he does. For now, the back-and-forth adds another chapter to the ongoing public curiosity around Latto and 21 Savage’s relationship, even as the couple themselves seem largely unbothered by the noise.

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