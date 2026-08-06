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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 156

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 156

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on August 6, 2026
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Well, hello there!

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SKIMS

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps dropping during a buzzy week dominated by Spider-Man: Brand New Day shattering box office records, JAŸ-Z dropping his first new verse in years on Beyoncé’s ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ Remix, Drake blessing 10 women with $500K cash and cars, Angel Reese and her Barbie besties painting Atlanta pink, Bravo baddies of RHOP and RHOA reuniting for ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Rihanna making her return to the series after stunning at the Grand Kadooment Day Parade during Barbados’ world-famous Crop Over.

The multi-hyphenate superstar hit the streets in a dazzling carnival costume dripping in crystals, jewel tones, and vibrant peacock-colored feathers as she danced and greeted fans with kisses and waves.

Designed by Barbadian designer Lauren Astin (per Vogue), Rih-Rih’s barely-there ensemble featured sparkling jewels, dramatic feather details, and a towering carnival queen-worthy headpiece that popped in viral videos online.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Cardi B slaying, along with Chlöe Bailey and Latto giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Shenseea, Taina Williams, Angel Reese, Jayda Cheaves, Angela Simmons, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Angel Reese Cardi Cardi B celebrity thirst trap celebrity thirst traps Chloe Bailey hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps Jayda Cheaves Latto Newsletter Rihanna summer thirst traps Taina Williams thirst trap thirst traps Yung Miami

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