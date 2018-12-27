In White Folks News: Comedian Artie Lange’s Nose Completely Collapses After “Decades Of Drug Abuse” [Photos]
Comedian Shocks Social Media With Deformed Schnoz
A veteran comedian named Artie Lange is shocking social media with his recent selfies. The posts feature a deformed version of his nose and he blames “decades” of doing drugs for the new look.
From 1995 to 1997, Lange was a regular cast member of Mad TV. Starting in 1999, he played Norm Macdonald’s half-brother on the ABC comedy Norm and is also known for his tenures on The Howard Stern Show. Folks who know the comedian recognize his face in the above photo. Here’s how he looks now:
According to nj.com, “Lange has had to have surgery on his nose due to years of snorting cocaine and heroin — and one incident in which he accidentally snorted glass when trying to suck mashed OxyContin tablets — which left him with no septum and a lot of ribbing from his followers about his appearance.”
Despite his struggles, he seems optimistic about rehab. “With the help of, in my eyes, a miracle legal medication called Suboxen, I tested negative for heroin. I haven’t used heroin in 41 days,” he tweeted in mid-December. He’s also still doing stand up in NYC, not hiding his face.
Drugs are bad, m’kay? Get well soon!
