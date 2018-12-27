Dead Azz Affluence: Winning $298 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In NY
- By Bossip Staff
Winning $298 million Powerball Ticket Sold In Brooklyn
Some lucky person is DEAD AZZ on the come up—and they don’t even know it. The winning ticket for last night’s $298 million Powerball was sold in Brooklyn, New York. Powerball officials report that the ticket was a Quick Pick sold at Arnold’s Service Station on Linden Boulevard.
The winning numbers were: 05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24. No winner has come forward yet.
If you didn’t pick up the lucky ticket in BK, you might still have a chance. Three tickets worth $1 million were sold in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Check your tickets, folks!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.