Dead Azz Affluence: Winning $298 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In NY

Winning $298 million Powerball Ticket Sold In Brooklyn

Some lucky person is DEAD AZZ on the come up—and they don’t even know it. The winning ticket for last night’s $298 million Powerball was sold in Brooklyn, New York. Powerball officials report that the ticket was a Quick Pick sold at Arnold’s Service Station on Linden Boulevard.

The winning numbers were: 05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24. No winner has come forward yet.

If you didn’t pick up the lucky ticket in BK, you might still have a chance. Three tickets worth $1 million were sold in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Check your tickets, folks!