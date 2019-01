Funniest Tweets Of The Year

2018 was the longest (and spiciest) dumpster fire everrrr with some high ups (DI BLECK PENTHA!), extremely low downs (President T***p) and zillions of hilarious tweets that distracted us from the whole entire world going straight to Hell.

My momma said we got to watch you while you in the house, cause you steal. pic.twitter.com/ljjDCixdEv — Deku Meliodas Uzumaki (@Chris_CrossYa2x) July 9, 2018

Peep the absolute FUNNIEST tweets of 2018 on the flip.