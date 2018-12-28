R.I.P: KTLA Mourns The Loss Of Anchor Chris Burrous, Who Was Found Dead In A Glendale Motel
- By Bossip Staff
KTLA Anchor Found Unresponsive In California Motel
Not even 24 hours after beloved KTLA news anchor Chris Burrous was found unresponsive in a Glendale, California motel, the 43-year-old’s colleagues are expressing their shock and sadness at the tragic loss for both the network and Burrous’ family.
The beloved TV news personality had reportedly been an instrumental part of KTLA’s success since he joined the team back in 2011, leading the station’s weekend program alongside co-anchor Lynette Romero.
In an emotional Twitter post on Friday morning, Chris’ co-anchor Romero shared a picture of the two of them together from last weekend. “There are no words,” Romero tweeted. “When we took this picture during our show I had no idea it would our last time together.”
More tributes poured in on Twitter and Instagram, including one from entertainment reporter Dayna Devon, who called him an “incredible journalist” and “one of a kind.”
While the official cause of death for Chris Burrous has not been released, Variety reported that authorities mentioned he “may have overdosed.” The news anchor was reportedly with another person at the Days Inn, who tried to keep him alive through CPR. Following the 43-year-old’s death, KTLA president and general manager Don Corsini and news director Jason Ball issued a joint statement:
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family,” the statement reads. “Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.