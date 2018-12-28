DUI: Pleasure P Popped For Sitting Behind Steering Wheel While Slizzard On 34th Birthday

Pleasure P Arrested For DUI In Miami On Birthday

Pleasure P was having a bit too much fun for his 34th birthday and ending up behind bars according to TMZ.

P was in Miami ready to celebrate his born day and took to Instagram to thank his over 325,000 followers for wishing him well.

He also noted that:

“My birthday started off a little slow which is why I haven’t been posting the devil was trying to work, but I told his ass to go back to hell because I got some celebrating to do.”

Just a few hours later Miami police spotted P weaving in and out of traffic in an SUV going over 100 MPH. Once officers pulled him over they say he reeked of alcohol and blew twice the legal limit once back at the station.

Cops say that during booking P strangely asked them if he could call Shaq and Flo Rida. Not sure why exactly.

Sounds like P will spend his birthday in the bing. Happy 34th, sir.