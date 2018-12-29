Absolutely No F’s Given: LeBron James Showed Up To The Lakers Games With A Wine Glass In-Hand

LeBron Walked Into Staples Center With His Own Glass Of Wine

LeBron James’ first season as a Los Angeles Laker has been all about making boss moves, but this latest one really might take the cake.

Since the baller injured his groin on Christmas day, the star has been making the absolute most of his time off after it was revealed that he would miss the next few games. He’s been using this time to tweet about his most anticipated movies, he won an award, and he even recruited some potential future teammates.

But none of those actions showed just how much LeBron was enjoying his time off until last night, when King James decided to waltz into the Staples Center for the Lakers game while enjoying a nice glass of red wine.

GOAT debate is officially over. This is next level. pic.twitter.com/n8vJUuZbnf — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) December 29, 2018

It should be said that we don’t ACTUALLY know that what’s in LeBron’s glass is wine…but it sure looks like that’s exactly what it is. Like we mentioned before, Bron wasn’t playing in the game last night due to his injury-so what’s wrong with a man relaxing with some vino as he watches his teammates play?

Twitter had an absolute field day with this and the conversation ranged from James being the GOAT for this entrance to people concerned that he has a serious drinking problem and is disrespecting the NBA.

LeBron walking in with a glass of wine is probably the sickest thing I’ve ever seen an injured guy do. — Lakers Insiders (@LALInsiders) December 29, 2018

This is disrespectful. ⁦@KingJames⁩, you are not bigger than the NBA or the Lakers. I hope you don’t cry when you fall off the fake throne you built. LeBron arrives sipping wine for game vs. Clippers Video – via @ESPN https://t.co/70dl1DVGNZ — Michael Uyehara (@MUyehara14) December 29, 2018

Whatever your opinion on the matter, it’s safe to say LeBron continues to do things nobody in the NBA has ever done before–and this time, it was pretty hilarious.