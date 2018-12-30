Kimmy Cakes And The Klan Kick It In Aspen: Kendall’s ‘Kini Clad And The Kiddos Are Kuties

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner Saint West Ski Aspen

Source: Craig Turpin/SplashNews / Splash News

Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner On The Ski Slopes

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner hit the ski slopes of Aspen over the weekend.

Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner Saint West Ski Aspen

Source: Craig Turpin/SplashNews / Splash News

The sisters were spotted aboard a ski lift at Buttermilk giving the paps the finger. Kim wore a pink Prada snowsuit and Kendall kept things a little more simple.

Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner Saint West Ski Aspen

Source: Craig Turpin/SplashNews / Splash News

Looks like Saint was over the snow…

Check out more photos below, then hit the flip for more from the trip.

View this post on Instagram

fuck it’s cold

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Looks like Kendall didn’t keep it conservative… What do you think about this bikini shot she shared?

View this post on Instagram

Copied Kendall.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney got in on the fun and copied Kendall

And it looks like Khloe was content to kick it with the kiddos. How precious are these pics she posted of Chicago and True? Super cute right?

View this post on Instagram

my baby is turning 1 soon🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Pretty sure this isn’t Aspen, but we didn’t want to leave Kylie and Stormi out of the fun.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Babies, Ballers, Celebrity Seeds

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.