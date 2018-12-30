Kimmy Cakes And The Klan Kick It In Aspen: Kendall’s ‘Kini Clad And The Kiddos Are Kuties
- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner On The Ski Slopes
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner hit the ski slopes of Aspen over the weekend.
The sisters were spotted aboard a ski lift at Buttermilk giving the paps the finger. Kim wore a pink Prada snowsuit and Kendall kept things a little more simple.
Looks like Saint was over the snow…
Check out more photos below, then hit the flip for more from the trip.
Looks like Kendall didn’t keep it conservative… What do you think about this bikini shot she shared?
Kourtney got in on the fun and copied Kendall
And it looks like Khloe was content to kick it with the kiddos. How precious are these pics she posted of Chicago and True? Super cute right?
Pretty sure this isn’t Aspen, but we didn’t want to leave Kylie and Stormi out of the fun.
