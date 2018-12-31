The Internet Dragged THEE Hell Out Of Diddy For Shooting His Shot At Cassie And Getting Shut The Hell Down

Internet Clowns Diddy

In case you missed it, Diddy tried to rekindle his love with Cassie by posting a love note to her on IG live. She responded by posting a pic kidding her new bae Alex FINE. Diddy was left with egg all on his face for getting shut down. People all over the ‘net remembered how he acted all nonchalant about commitment to Cassie all those years and now she’s moved on in an incredibly embarrassing way.

Whoo, child. It got ugly for Diddy out here. The reactions were petty and hilarious.

Diddy: “Alexa play ‘we belong together’ by Mariah Carey”

Cassie: “Alexa play ‘Thank You next’ by Ariana Grande” pic.twitter.com/R9xQCuClcg — skyerenaee (@SkyeRenaee) December 29, 2018

