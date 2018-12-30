Oh, He’s FINE Fine: Here’s Everything We Know About Cassie’s Post-Diddy Breakup Bae

Bye Diddy!

Cassie Dating Trainer Alex Fine After Diddy Breakup

The rumors are true, Cassie’s got a new man.

As previously reported Cassie very coincidentally posted her new man on Instagram after Diddy posted an “I miss you” style picture on his IG story of her. In Cassie’s photo, she celebrates her mom’s birthday and kisses her new boo, Alex Fine, a Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer.

Alex, 25, owns the Alex Fine Performance personal training program and is a Central Michigan University grad. He’s also a competitive bull rider (uhhh, wow!) and has trained the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Reggie Bush, and Kelly Ripa.

Did we mention that Alex Fine is FINE, fine???

We see you Cassie! After over 10 years with Diddy, we hope her relationship with Alex is stressfree—and that she’s getting serially smashed to personal trainer tidbits. SHE DESERVES.

