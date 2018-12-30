Oh, He’s FINE Fine: Here’s Everything We Know About Cassie’s Post-Diddy Breakup Bae

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Alex Fine And Cassie

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Bye Diddy!

Cassie Dating Trainer Alex Fine After Diddy Breakup

The rumors are true, Cassie’s got a new man.

As previously reported Cassie very coincidentally posted her new man on Instagram after Diddy posted an “I miss you” style picture on his IG story of her. In Cassie’s photo, she celebrates her mom’s birthday and kisses her new boo, Alex Fine, a Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer.

View this post on Instagram

I love you Mommy

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Alex, 25, owns the Alex Fine Performance personal training program and is a Central Michigan University grad. He’s also a competitive bull rider (uhhh, wow!) and has trained the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Reggie Bush, and Kelly Ripa.

View this post on Instagram

@vanityfair welcome to my house party

A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on

Did we mention that Alex Fine is FINE, fine???

View this post on Instagram

Embracing the legend @iceman_hof. #cold #recovery

A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on

We see you Cassie! After over 10 years with Diddy, we hope her relationship with Alex is stressfree—and that she’s getting serially smashed to personal trainer tidbits. SHE DESERVES.

View this post on Instagram

Natti needed a friend. She is nameless as of now

A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on

See more of Cassie’s boo Alex Fine on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

@hemphydrate Trust In Plants. 📸@ericmichaelroy

A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on

View this post on Instagram

@carhartt family 📷@syewilliamsthesequel

A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on

View this post on Instagram

BigCountry

A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Mi perro esta caliente hoy. 📸@syewilliamsthesequel

    A post shared by Alex Fine (@alexfine44) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Break Ups, Coupled Up, For the Ladies

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.