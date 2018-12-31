Baggy New Years! Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Future And More Are Pulling Big Bucks For NYE, Find Out How Much

Find Out What Your Favorite Rapper Makes For NYE Parties

Today is the day that rappers really cash out. New Years Eve shindigs are not really complete without one of the biggest rappers in the world gracing the stage to get the party people going.

According to TMZ, said rappers are getting BIG bags to spend their final moments of 2018 performing at swanky nightclubs.

For example, it’s reported that Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne will make a collective $250,000 between them to take the mic their friend David Grutman’s Miami club LIV.

Future will take the stage a Drai’s in Las Vegas while collecting $400,000 for one night of work.

Atlanta’s dynamic duo Lil Baby and Gunna will bring in a combined $110,000 to perform at the Masonic Temple in Detroit.

Sheck Wes is taking his “Mo Bamba” talents down under to Australia to collect a cool $110,000 as well.

S**t, maybe we need to write some raps in 2019.