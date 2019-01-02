Is It A Wrap? Did Toni Braxton & Birdman Call Off Their Cash Money Matrimony?

Toni Braxton And Birdman Breakup?

It looks like things are a wrap between two artists who struggled to set a wedding date. Toni Braxton and Birdman are both seemingly single after scrubbing their social media of each other. The songstress who’s been dating the Cash Money mogul since 2016 also posted a picture captioned,

“Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice but always choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

Birdman’s since posted “It’s over” in his Instagram stories.

Prior to their possible breakup, Toni told Wendy Williams that Birdman gave her a deadline for their Cash Money matrimony and implored that she set a wedding date before the end of 2018. She blamed” Braxton Family Values” filming for continuously interrupting their plans.

“We almost had a date, well we had two dates, but we were doing “Braxton Family Values” and we were going through a little drama, and I was like, ‘Okay the wedding is a good thing to get all of us sisters together,’ but I couldn’t get us all together,” said Toni.”

In November, Toni lost her Birdman engagement ring in checked luggage on a Delta Airlines flight.

Did YOU think Toni and Birdman would last?