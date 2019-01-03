NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins Pledges His Playoff Check To Pay For Slain 7-Year Old Girl’s Funeral 

Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins has started his year off the right way — by giving back to those that are truly in need. On Thursday, the famous wide receiver pledged to donate his playoff paycheck to the family of the late Jazmine Barnes, the 7-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Texas. Hopkins tweeted,

“When I see Jazmine Barnes’ face, I see my own daughter. I’m pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine.”

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

Jazmine’s killer has been described as a bearded white man, possibly in his 40s, driving a red or maroon pickup. Her mother is still recovering from a gunshot wound and two of her sisters are recovering from injuries caused by glass that shattered in the attack.

Shaun King and attorney S. Lee Merritt are offering a $100,000 reward anyone with more information on the gunman.