Exclusive: #BlackInkCHI’s Ryan Henry Talks New 9Mag Opening, His Ponytail Inspiration, And Life After Rachel Relationship Fizzled

It’s been 5 years since doors opened to viewers and they heard Ryan Henry‘s voice echo “Welcome to 9Mag” for the first time. Since then, Ryan has been on a steady path to living out his dream as a tattoo artist and boss. This ambition was passed to him through the support of his departed sister and despite the ups and downs we see on television, Ryan remains relentless.

Tonight 9Mag opens a bigger, better and more lavish version of their shop in the west side of Chicago. Our assistant editor Aiesha Arab spoke with Ryan recently about the differences in the operation and appearance of this new 9Mag, his new year’s resolutions, being suddenly single and what’s going on with him growing out his hair?

BOSSIP: Congratulations on opening a new shop…we heard it’s pretty fancy. RH: Thank you. It’s actually my largest 9Mag branch so it will be something for the books for me. It’ll be seen on the backend of the show. Last season on the show, people were able to see me leaving and start one shop, then come back. Later on, they’ll see what my expansion is. From starting in a studio to 5,000 square feet. From dealing with 2-3 people to now working with 15 people. BOSSIP: In your bio, we read a quote that said: “it’s lonely at the top.” Do you still feel this way? RH: I don’t desire to be at the top alone, I never have. I think that that statement came from when I started with a bunch of people and then I had some abandon me, and then I prospered through that. Me starting a newer 9Mag with an amazing team — I wouldn’t be anywhere without a great team — I don’t wanna be at the top at the top by myself.

