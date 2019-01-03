Charmaine Blasts #BlackInkCHI Producers For Letting Lily Call Black Cast Members N-Words

Black Ink Chi’s Charmaine Calls Out Producers Over Lily’s Use Of The N-word

Black Ink Crew Chicago favorite Charmine is PISSED with show producers because she feels like they’re enabling a “racist” cast member.

Previously, Lily — who is of Mexican descent — was called out by upset fans for her excessive use of the word “ni**a.” Folks watching felt uncomfortable after Lily exploded and used the word to demean people from the cast. The majority of the cast members are Black and apparently, they feel uncomfortable around her too. Lily only seems to use the word in a degrading way when she’s fighting or arguing.

Welp, an unaired clip of Lily arguing with cast member Jenn has surfaced where she called them all “weak a$$ ni**as”. Under the photo, a show producer tagged another producer in the comments and Charmaine lost it:

“Worried about the wrong things Kim! How about the fact that this girl stays calling us ni**gas n thinks it’s ok because her little Hispanic friends do it too?”

In response, the producer, Kim Osorio snapped back at Charmaine saying that the clip was not from the show, rather from “behind the scenes.” She then invited Charmaine and the crew to talk to Lily about it on camera, where they could “finally film a conversation for once.” Another producer, Rasheed Daniel, also left fire emoji’s under an IG post Lily made, defending her use of the word.

Charmaine didn’t respond. She just tagged VH1 in her own post, asking folks online to help defend the Black cast against Lily’s language, since no producer is in their corner. “My cast has already expressed multiple times our concerns about this. There is strength in numbers so if you agree tag @VH1.”

