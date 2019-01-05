Kevin ‘Hood Gyno’ Gates Gives Inaccurate Information About Vaginal Discharge In Women

Everybody is an expert these days when it comes to anything, just because they’ve read it on the Internet. Kevin Gates must be an OBGYN and we just don’t know about it, because the Louisiana rapper gave a whole unwanted lesson on Bacterial Vaginosis and Vaginal Discharge in women via Twitter.

Bacterial vaginosis, also known as vaginal bacteriosis, is the most common cause of vaginal infection for women of childbearing age.

It frequently develops after sexual intercourse with a new partner, and it is rare for a woman to have it if she has never had sexual intercourse. — Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) January 5, 2019

Bacterial vaginitis (BV) is the most common vaginal infection among women aged 15 to 44 years. Symptoms, if they appear, may include itching and a gray, watery discharge with a "fishy" smell. Untreated BV can lead to serious complications. Treatment is normally with antibiotics. — Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) January 5, 2019

The information looks like something he copied straight off of Web MD, and folks were calling him out for his “facts” it being hella inaccurate.

I dropped out of med school but I can still tell you this wrong as shit Kev. — Just Call Me DJ (@HovsMyUncle) January 5, 2019

But the real question is what was he going through that day to make him want to give lecture on BV. Kevin tweeted:

My last two tweets were for the people who believe feminine discharge and a fishy smell is normal – I only tell you this because I love you — Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) January 5, 2019

Wonder what Dreka has to say about this.