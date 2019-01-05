Kevin ‘Hood Gyno’ Gates Gives Inaccurate Information About Vaginal Discharge In Women
- By Bossip Staff
Everybody is an expert these days when it comes to anything, just because they’ve read it on the Internet. Kevin Gates must be an OBGYN and we just don’t know about it, because the Louisiana rapper gave a whole unwanted lesson on Bacterial Vaginosis and Vaginal Discharge in women via Twitter.
The information looks like something he copied straight off of Web MD, and folks were calling him out for his “facts” it being hella inaccurate.
But the real question is what was he going through that day to make him want to give lecture on BV. Kevin tweeted:
Wonder what Dreka has to say about this.
