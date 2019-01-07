No Flex Zone: Swae Lee, Lil Yachty, YFN Lucci, & More Hit The Scene For Slim Jxmmi’s Gatsby-Themed Birthday Celebration

Swae Lee, Lil Yachty, YFN Lucci, Ian Connor and More Celebrate Slim Jxmmi’s Birthday in Atlanta

For the last Saturday of 2018, many of Atlanta’s rising stars joined iconic rap duo Rae Sremmurd‘s Slim Jxmmi for his 27th birthday extravaganza. The “Great Gatsby” themed event brought out some of the city’s finest, dressed in their best late 20’s attire to party like it’s 1929, old sport! Guests including Lil Yachty, YFN Lucci, Ian Connor, and more showed up and showed out, toasting to Slim Jxmmi with champagne and delicious cocktails compliments of Belaire and Martell cognac.

The celebration at MikeWillMadIt’s ATL warehouse was a night to remember, equipped with music by DJ Reese, DJ DIBIA$E and DJ Osh Kosh, soul-fusion inspired hors d’oeuvres by Keep it Chef NYC, live entertainment including an aerialist, greeter in a champagne glass dress and burlesque dancer in a martini glass. The decor was over-the-top including the infamous stair-scene with pool from the “Great Gatsby” movie, and an all gold room including gold fringe from the ceilings, gold balloons on the floor, a bath tub, shower and more for guests to take a picture provided by OMG Booth. Take a further look at the lavish littuation presented by Theory Communications on the flip!