Hi Steve! Bespectacled Custard Colored Catdaddy Steve Carell Is Drenching Twitter Drawls With His Glo Up

Respect the glow up!

At The Tender Age Of 56…Steve Carell Is Looking Hella Sexy

Actor, comedian, director Steve Carell is far from being known as a sex symbol, but social media simply CAN’T ignore this man’s new look. Steve presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Carol Burnett last night on the Golden Globes looking like a silver fox. Women on twitter noticed how symmetrical and delicious Steve looked on stage.

Even if he’s not your cup of milk, you have to admit Steve has really aged like fine wine.

Steve Carell has aged AMAZINGLY that’s all pic.twitter.com/z37kydNro2 — mackenzie henson (@MackHens) January 7, 2019

…Even Black Twitter (we see you Natasha!) is giving him googly eyes!

Steve Carell could without reservation get it. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 7, 2019

Who doesn’t like a funny man who is also lovely to look at? Should we be crowning Steve with a Vanilla King crown?? Hit the flip to see how folks were hilariously reacting to Steve Carell’s salt and pepper sexy.