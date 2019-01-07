Hi Steve! Bespectacled Custard Colored Catdaddy Steve Carell Is Drenching Twitter Drawls With His Glo Up

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 19

'Welcome To Marwen' Screening & Conversation With Steve Carell

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Respect the glow up!

At The Tender Age Of 56…Steve Carell Is Looking Hella Sexy

Actor, comedian, director Steve Carell is far from being known as a sex symbol, but social media simply CAN’T ignore this man’s new look. Steve presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Carol Burnett last night on the Golden Globes looking like a silver fox. Women on twitter noticed how symmetrical and delicious Steve looked on stage.

Even if he’s not your cup of milk, you have to admit Steve has really aged like fine wine.

…Even Black Twitter (we see you Natasha!) is giving him googly eyes!

Who doesn’t like a funny man who is also lovely to look at? Should we be crowning Steve with a Vanilla King crown?? Hit the flip to see how folks were hilariously reacting to Steve Carell’s salt and pepper sexy.

    Continue Slideshow

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.