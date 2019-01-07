Cut It: 10 New Lawsuits Filed Against ‘Dancing Doctor’ Who Hit 8-Counts While Making Incisions

“Dancing Doctor” Sued Again

An Atlanta dermatologist is facing 10 new lawsuits from disgruntled patients. Dr. Windell Boutte first made headlines last June when a video was released of her dancing to “Cut It” while performing surgery on a patient. She was then hit with several malpractice lawsuits and agreed to give up her medical license for 2.5 years.

WSBTV now reports that 10 new lawsuits have surfaced and a second doctor is now caught up in the case. Licensed anesthesiologist Dr. Roland Pinkney is named in the case after he was seen alongside the dancing doc pointing to an incision area without gloves.

According to Pinkney he was shocked to see Dr. Boutte actually make an incision.

“It was not supposed to be surgery being performed. When that happened, I said, ‘Back down,'” he said.

The patient in that video Latoya Rideau, filed a lawsuit Thursday morning and spoke to WSBTV via an attorney.

“I certainly don’t think he gets to pick and choose when he’s a doctor in that procedure, and he certainly shouldn’t have sat back when silent while he was watching all of this going on,” said Rideau’s attorney, Susan Witt.

As previously reported Boutte’s patients claimed they suffered infections, disfigurement, even brain damage following procedures. She’s also faced criticism for performing cosmetic procedures such as breast augmentation and butt lifts whole only being a dermatologist.

Last year she defended herself on GMA.

"I've done nothing wrong." The "Dancing Doctor" defends her music videos after her medical license gets suspended amid allegations she harmed patients. @SteveOsunsami has the story: pic.twitter.com/QZrZouQ6A5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 8, 2018

