TrumpShutdown: Airports Are A Mess As TSA Comes Down With “Blue Flu” Rather Than Work For Free

#TrumpShutdown Leads To TSA Call-Outs Causing Long Lines At Airports

Most people are already underpaid, the idea of working long, hard hours for FREE is completely out of the question.

According to DailyMail, hundreds of TSA workers have called out of work “sick” with “blue flu” rather than work for free during Donnie Trump’s b!t¢h fit shutdown of the government. The result is huge lines that create 90-minute waits at major airports like LaGuardia and JFK in New York. There were so few employees that even the TSA Pre-Check was closed completely.

At JFK, it is reported that 170 agents called out every day last week.

At Dallas Fort-Wort airport the TSA call-outs are up 200%-300%. In North Carolina, call-outs at two airports staff are 10% higher than usual. Unreasonably long lines have also been reported at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, Utah’s Salt Lake City airport and the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

Add this to the fact that if the government doesn’t open soon, tax returns will NOT be sent out.

Bottom line is, Trump is going to make America suffer for his lil’ f**ka$$ wall, that’s not “great”.