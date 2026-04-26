Kenya Moore Addresses Hair Spa Closing As Brit Eady’s Shady Snickers Spark A Quad Webb Warning–‘This Is NOT Cool’

Kenya Moore's hair spa closed after failing to meet court-ordered rent payments, leading to a legal dispute with the landlord.

Brit Eady, Kenya's former foe, gloated over the salon's closure, but Quad Webb cautioned against taking pleasure in others' misfortunes.

Despite the setback, Kenya remains positive, stating this is just the beginning of a new era for her business.

Kenya Moore‘s hair spa is gone with the wind, and the former Real Housewife of Atlanta is explaining why to #TeamTwirl. But amid the closure, the drama is still very much in session, as her former foe Brit Eady is delivering shady snickers at the situation, a reaction that’s drawing a cautionary clapback from Quad Webb, who’s warning her about karma. “Trust me it’s amazing how fast those tables turn…” said the Bravoleb.

Source: Paras Griffin/Freddy O

On Friday, April 24, Kenya officially moved out of her luxury establishment, following a protracted and public legal battle with her landlord.

Rumors of the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star being kicked out of the rental space were seemingly confirmed when photos obtained by TMZ and footage from Bravo bloggers like Justin Diego of Bingeworthy showed salon furniture and equipment sitting on the curb. Moore has framed the move as a strategic choice to end the ongoing legal battle after reportedly failing to meet court-ordered payment deadlines earlier this spring.

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The closure stems from a lawsuit filed by Moore’s landlord, Northland Chamblee LLC, back in October 2025. As previously reported, the landlord alleged that Moore’s company, Moore Vision Media, had ceased paying rent and utilities as far back as December 2024, which was just months after the salon’s star-studded grand opening.

In February 2026, TMZ reports that a Georgia judge sided with the landlord, ordering Moore to pay nearly $88,000 in back rent and utilities. The payment was split into two installments of roughly $44,000, with an additional requirement to continue paying $5,500 in monthly rent to maintain possession. However, when the landlord alleged that Moore missed the very first payment deadline, they moved for immediate possession of the property.

Moore, never one to back down without a fight, has countered these claims by alleging that the landlord failed to honor a contractual agreement to reimburse her for nearly $80,000 in tenant improvement funds.

“My only recourse was to withhold rent and file a countersuit,” Moore told TMZ.

She maintains that she invested over $300,000 to transform the space from a plain white space into a luxury spa and insists she is the one who is owed money.

On Saturday, Kenya took to the official Kenya Moore Hair Spa Instagram page to address the salon’s closure, citing an ongoing legal dispute with her landlord.

“I have spent the last several weeks moving out of my salon as a result of my ongoing legal battle with the landlord, who has failed to reimburse me nearly $80K in improvement funds I am rightfully owed,” she wrote, alongside a video of herself and her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, running through the streets of Tokyo, Japan.

According to Moore, the financial dispute left her with limited options.

“My only recourse was to withhold rent and file a countersuit,” she added. “I already have my outfit laid out for court, chile!”

Still, the reality star struck a grateful and forward-looking tone as she reflected on the salon’s supporters.

“To all the amazing women and men who came in and twirled out in style, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she continued. “This salon chapter is closing. Trust me, it’s not the end — it’s just the beginning of a new era. Stay tuned for what’s next!”

Brit Eady Reacts To Kenya Moore Har Spa Closing

All the while, Kenya’s moving on with positivity amid her salon’s closure, she’s catching shade from someone she targeted there. As previously reported, the Kenya Moore Hair Spa was the site of the infamous photo scandal involving newcomer Brit Eady that ultimately led to Moore’s indefinite exit from #RHOA.

Source: Derek White / Bravo

During the airing of the incident, viewers watched as Moore unveiled explicit photos of Eady during the spa’s launch event. The move was widely condemned by her co-stars, who felt Moore had gone too far in her retaliation, and as news broke about her hair spa closing, Eady didn’t miss the opportunity to get the last word.

The insurance expert who’s currently suing Bravo over the explicit photo scandal posted a drive-by video on Instagram, showing her gawking at the salon’s boxes and furniture seen out on the curb.

“Never win when you play dirty,” she captioned the post quoting NeNe Leakes from #RHOA season 5 reunion.

And while some people congratulated Brit for “getting her lick back,” Miss Quad from Married To Medicine weighed in with a warning.

“This is NOT cool. I don’t like anything about it. Period. Let’s get to the facts first, but to smile, laugh, and giggle about someone’s hardships is definitely NOT cool. Trust me it’s amazing how fast those tables turn, and sometimes they spin. So let’s NOT show too much teeth; one day it might be you, and you could be in disbelief.”

Mind you, Quad and Kenya are not the best of friends after having a brief back-and-forth on Watch What Happens Live, but even Quad can see that shading someone else’s hardship isn’t the best idea.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

What do YOU think about Brit Eady laughing at Kenya Moore’s salon closure?