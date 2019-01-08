Elder Weezy Anne Baby: Lil Wayne Looked Like Someone’s Auntie Headed To Easter Service And The Jokes Were FLYING
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Wayne’s Hilarious Attire
Lil Wayne took the stage as part of the College Football National Championship halftime show in what was supposed to be a welcomed national TV appearance but an icon who doesn’t do them a lot anymore. What happened was a comedic debacle of Wayne looking like he dipped himself in glue and ran through his closet. Twitter, of course, noticed and clowned the holy hell out of him.
What is Wayne doing? It’s all part of his creative expression but, man, it’s hilarious as hell. Take a look at the comedy.
