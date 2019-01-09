Trauma! Meek Mill’s War Against Lace Fronts Continues And THESE Celebrities Are Joining In On Dragging Him Back To Back

Meek Mill’s Lace Front Fight

Meek Mill learned the hard way that coming back to Twitter can ruin his damn day. He was simply out here trying to send some shade at his ex Nicki Minaj but accidentally triggered all of Twitter. He sent out a few tweets about lace fronts and things went super left.

I was hitting something from the back grabbed her hair just to make it a lil rough and it slipped off and ever since It’s been trauma 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FhrLeutSh5 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019

The whole internet came crashing down on him and he had to retreat.

I’m sorry lol I just had a few bad lace experiences that traumatized me …. you ever get food poisoning from eating something and never wanna eat it again😂 it’s the same feeling I’m off Twitter I’m still not ready for this app — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019

But it was too late…everyone was on his neck, including these two celebrity women who had something slick to say to Meek and his transgressions. Mans might want to sit the next few out because it’s ugly for him out here.