Trauma! Meek Mill’s War Against Lace Fronts Continues And THESE Celebrities Are Joining In On Dragging Him Back To Back
- By Bossip Staff
Meek Mill’s Lace Front Fight
Meek Mill learned the hard way that coming back to Twitter can ruin his damn day. He was simply out here trying to send some shade at his ex Nicki Minaj but accidentally triggered all of Twitter. He sent out a few tweets about lace fronts and things went super left.
The whole internet came crashing down on him and he had to retreat.
But it was too late…everyone was on his neck, including these two celebrity women who had something slick to say to Meek and his transgressions. Mans might want to sit the next few out because it’s ugly for him out here.
