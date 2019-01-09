Secure The Bag Sis… Kylie Jenner Shares A Sweet Clip Of Stormi Being Precious With Her Purse

Stormi Webster Loves Her Little Louis (Vuitton)

Earlier this week Kylie Jenner complained about missing her mini Stormi so much after she and her sisters left town for 24 hours to hit up the slopes of Aspen while celebrating the birthday of Jodie Woods, little sister to Kylie’s bestie Jordyn Woods.

Kylie posted up with her sweet little Storm on her return and also shared video footage of her baby girl ripping the wrapping paper off late Christmas presents from Jordyn and Jodie’s mom Elizabeth.

But the clip that captured our hearts was this one Kylie posted of Stormi confidently displaying her Louis bag swag…

Kylie captioned the video:

daddy dropped off a new chair for stormi😫😍🖤 and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder i can’t.

She’s right though… that kid is a real cutie.

Looks like mom is trying to steal Stormi’s throne already too… And you can’t see it here, but Kylie’s had folks wondering about a wedding again, thanks to a huge ring she wore earlier in the week. We’re pretty sure when the engagement goes down it will be something the world will know about — considering Travis has been talking publicly about wanting to do it big when he pops the question.